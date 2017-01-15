75,000 defacements removed in 10 days in Ludhiana district

Ever since the model code of conduct came into effect, the Ludhiana administration has removed a burgeoning 74,852 defacements from the district.

Various teams formed under the supervision of the Ludhiana deputy commissioner Ravi Bhagat worked round the clock, removing posters, banners and hoardings from government and private buildings, to ensure free and fair vidhan sabha election in Punjab on February 4.

Strict action is also being taken against violators of Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act.

As per statistics, the number of defacements on private properties exceeded the number of defacements on public properties by 23,550.

While a total of 25,652 defacements have been removed from public properties, another 49,202 have been removed from private properties in the district.

The teams working under the supervision of 14 returning officers, in charge of the 14 assembly segments in Ludhiana, removed around 7,000 defacements on an average in a single day.

Concerned over the large-scale defacement of public places with hoardings, banners and posters by political parties, politicians and aspiring candidates for the forthcoming Punjab assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) had directed the authorities concerned to remove them and take action against the printer, publisher and beneficiaries of such publicity materials.

In letters written to the Punjab government and all the electoral returning officers, the EC had issued orders for strict enforcement of the Punjab Prevention of Defacement Property Act.

Almost every roundabout, market place, road, park and flyover in Ludhiana had been flooded with publicity materials in wake of the polls.

CASE AGAINST AAP FOR DEFACEMENT

In a blatant violation of defacement of Property Act, the police have registered a case against unidentified people for placing posters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on a Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) building on Chandigarh Road. The police have registered case under 13 (1) Punjab Prevention of Defacement Property Act after an employee of GLADA Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon brought the matter to the former’s notice. Sources said after a complaint was registered in the matter, some unidentified people painted the posters white.