76-tola gold theft: Accused blackmailed victim after raping, making obscene video

The Subhanpur police in Kapurthala district claimed to have solved a case of 76-tola (760 gram) gold theft on Sunday, saying that it was a case of raping and blackmailing a divorced woman after making her obscene video.

On October 10, the police registered a case of gold theft against an unidentified person on a complaint of a 55-year-old woman of Nadala town. The accused, identified as Balbir Singh (45) of Chugava village in Nadala, Kapurthala district was arrested on Sunday. He is married and has two children, the police said.

Police said the accused was having an extra-marital affair with the 43-year-old victim during which he made an obscene video of her.

Investigating officer, sub-inspector (SI) of Subhanpur police station, Gurdev Singh, said that during investigation, it has come to fore that the accused returned from Saudi Arabia eight months ago and was a taxi driver here.

The SI said that the accused was reportedly in a relationship with the complainant’s daughter (now 43-year-old) a few years ago but he moved to Saudi Arabia in 2014 and returned in March 2017.

In the meantime, the victim got divorced and moved back to her mother’s house.

SI Gurdev Singh told HT that the accused was in an extra-marital affair with the 43-year-old victim during which, he made an obscene video of her and was now threatening her of uploading the same on the internet.

“After returning from Saudi Arabia, the accused started blackmailing the woman and also raped her on several occasions in recent months. On October 10, he took the gold from her house after gain threatening her of uploading the video on the internet,” the police said.

The SI said that investigations were on and the accused would be thoroughly probed.

He said that on the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case under Section 376 (rape) and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) against the accused has been registered by the Subhanpur police.