8-year-old boy washed away in Panchkula drain

An 8-year-old boy was washed away in a rainwater drain in Panchkula’s Indira Colony, on Monday. The colony lies opposite to Sector 16.

The incident took place around 1:30pm. However, despite search operations by the administration and locals, the boy, Sameer Ahmed, could not be traced till evening.

The drain runs along the colony and had 5-6 feet high water flowing in it after Monday’s rain.

Sameer’s father, Ishtekhar, is a barber in Sector 14. He said his son was playing in the rain outside their home. “Suddenly people raised an alarm that Sameer has been swept away while standing near a slope close to the drain,” he said.

His mother, Chotti, was inconsolable and said, “I want my son back. I was preparing food for him and don’t know how he suddenly disappeared.”

In a bid to search Sameer, three local youths, Bijender, Kunal and Itbaar, dived into the drain but could not locate him. They said after hearing that Sameer has been swept, they jumped into the drain and tried to locate him. “We could not go very far because it was risky as there was deep mud in the drain,” said Kunal.

Delay in constructing protection wall responsible: Residents

Meanwhile, local residents blamed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), earlier known as HUDA, and said its delay in constructing a protection wall along the colonies was responsible for the incident.

“HSVP started a project to construct protection wall along the colony to guard it from excess rainwater during monsoon. Only a portion of the wall has been constructed in the last four years,” said Baljit Kumar, a local resident.

Another resident, Rehman, said every monsoon people face a tough time. “In absence of a protection wall the drain not only spreads water-borne diseases but also endanger people’s life. There are several points where a person can easily fall in the drain. The authorities have yet not acted to correct this,” he said.

Karan Ahalawat, HSVP’s area executive engineer, could not be reached despite repeated calls.