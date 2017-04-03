80-­year-­old Chevrolet cynosure of all in Ferozepur

The 80-year-old ‘blue beauty’, the title attributed to this 1937 model ‘Vintage Chevrolet’ still remains a centre of attraction for on-lookers as and when it come out on the road.

“In 1937, my father, Amrit Lal Monga, procured the 6-cyclinder petrol engine Chevrolet for Rs 5,200 and fetched the same from Lahore by road via Hussainiwala, the present joint check post between India and Pakistan,” said Chunni Lal Monga, a 76-year-old veteran, who still check his driving skills on his old prized car.

“I have a nostalgic association with my proudly owned 1937 model car (PNF 235) , as I often went for long drives in this car with my father way back in 1937,” added Chunni Lal.

“Now it’s fifth generation of the family driving and riding the family asset, but the passion and love for this has increased with the passage of time instead of decreasing,” said Sunir Monga, grandson and owner of Sai Health Centre and Sai Public School.

“Our ancestors bought it and now we are keeping alive the legacy and make a family tour on this ‘blue beauty’ once a week, which gives an average of 4km per litre,” added Monga.

“Five years ago, we got it repaired. We had to even visit various junk dealers and automobile workshops in Amritsar and Old Delhi for spare parts,” he said.

“Today, acquiring vintage and classic cars has become more of a status symbol, which has led to a steep rise in their prices.Our family is carrying on the legacy and family tradition,” he remarked.

“It’s really a matter of pride to see someone here owning a vintage car and it attracts the attention of each and everyone when it is out on the road,” remarked Manoj Soi, a 51- year-old fan of automobiles.