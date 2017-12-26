82-year-old woman murdered over property dispute in Moga

Following a property dispute, a 82-year-old woman, Balwinder Kaur, was beaten to death by five-six assailants, two of them her cousins, at her daughter’s house in Rode village on Sunday late night. Balwinder is a resident of Feroze Shah village in Ferozepur district.

Her son Resham Singh, who is the complainant in the case, was in the other room in the house, and rushed out after hearing the screams of her mother. He has identified two of the assailants as Rajinderpal Singh of Ferozepur and Harwant Singh of Faridkot (both nephews of his mother) and said his mother had a feud over property with Rajinderpal.

“My mother was thrashed and as I chased the assailants away, they fled,” his complaint to the police says, adding that his mother died at the spot. Smalsar SHO Lovedeep Singh, said raids were on to nab the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 450 (trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC at the Smalsar police station.