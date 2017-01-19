87 candidates file nominations for six assembly seats in Bathinda

With as many as 44 nominations being filed on the last day of filing the nominations for Punjab assembly polls scheduled on February 4, the total number of nominations received has gone up to 110 by as many as 87 persons for six assembly segments in the district.

Among those who filed nominations on Wednesday include Harpreet Singh Kotbhai and Pritam Singh Kotbhai, SAD and Congress candidates from Bhucho assembly segment respectively.

Annoyed over Congress ticket to Harminder Singh Jassi in Maur assembly segment, Congress leaders Sukhraj Singh Natt and Bhupinder Singh Gora filed nominations from the segment as independent candidates. They have announced that one of them will withdraw nominations to pave way for other to contest as independent.

As many as 87 persons have filed nominations as several candidates have given more than one set of nomination papers.

Maximum number of nominations have been received in Bathinda (Urban) assembly segment at 23 nominations while as many as 21 nominations have been received in Rampura Phul assembly segment. Total 19 nominations have been received in Talwandi Sabo segment while in Maur and Bathinda (Rural) 16 nomination papers each have been received. As many as 15 nominations have been received in Bhucho segment.

A district administration spokesperson said that among the 87 persons who have filed nominations including 18 in Rampura Phul, 11 in Bhucho, 20 in Bathinda (Urban), 13 each in Bathinda (Rural) and Talwandi Sabo and 12 in Maur. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Thursday, while January 21 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.