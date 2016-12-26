9 flights, 10 trains delayed by fog in Chandigarh, passengers face the brunt

As many as nine fights and ten trains were delayed in the city due to fog on Sunday.

The Indigo (491) flight between Chandigarh and Bengaluru was delayed by around two hours, causing a lot of inconvenience to passengers.

The Air India (464) between Chandigarh and Delhi was delayed by an hour, Air Asia India (1825) flight between Chandigarh and Bengaluru by 35 minutes and Indigo flight (842) between Chandigarh and Delhi by 19 minutes.

The Indigo (477) flight between Chandigarh and Srinagar was delayed by one and an half hour and Jet Airways flight (642) between Chandigarh to Mumbai by 28 minutes. The Indigo (973) flight between Chandigarh and Mumbai was late by 41 minutes against its scheduled arrival of 5 pm; Jet Airways (2654) between Chandigarh and Delhi by over an hour and Indigo flight (478) between Chandigarh and Bengaluru by 26 minutes.

Ten trains were late by more than half an hour due to foggy weather.

The Kalka Mail (12311), which was scheduled to reach Chandigarh at 3am, arrived nine hours late. The Kalka-Delhi Passenger (54302) reached Chandigarh at 8:30 am and it was 40 minutes late. Lalkuan-Amritsar Express (14615) was late by 42 minutes.

Lucknow-Chandigarh SuperFast Express (12231) was late by an hour and Sainagar Shirdi-Kalka-SuperFast Express was late by nearly 3 hours.

Two trains – Ambala-Amb Andaura DEMU (74991) and Hazur Sahib Nanded-Una Himachal Superfast Express – were late by nearly two hours. The New Delhi-Una Janshatabdi Express was late by 35 minutes and the Nangal Dam-Ambala MEMU (64564) was late by 45 minutes.