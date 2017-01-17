 Minor boy’s body found in pieces in Ludhiana, human sacrifice suspected | punjab$ludhiana | Hindustan Times
Minor boy’s body found in pieces in Ludhiana, human sacrifice suspected

punjab Updated: Jan 17, 2017 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Highlight Story

Mutilated dead body of a 9-year-old boy cut into six pieces was found in a vacant plot in Karnail Singh Nagar of Dugri area on Tuesday night

A mutilated body of a nine-year-old boy cut into six pieces was found at a vacant plot near his house in Karnail Singh Nagar of Dugri area of Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Deepu, has been missing since Monday, his father Dalip Singh, a labourer, said.

He said someone spotted his son’s body crammed into a sack kept at a plot, 60 metre away from their residence.

The police suspected human sacrifice and registered a murder case against unidentified accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said both arms and head of the child were chopped off from torso. It could be a case of personal enmity, but human sacrifice cannot be ruled out, he said.

He added that the police were scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to trace the accused.

<