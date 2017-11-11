99% politicians are imposters, says Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev on Friday said 99% politicians in the country were imposters and he will never hesitate to expose them.

“I have no intention of joining politics. 99% politicians in the country are imposters. But I will never hesitate in exposing corrupt politicians whenever I get a chance,” he said, while addressing a gathering of his followers and students at Rewari’s Kishangadh Gurukul on the occasion of Gurukul Mohatsav. Ramdev is the president of this Gurukul.

He also lashed out at self-styled godmen and palmists, asking people to save themselves from fake babas who claim to know future.

“If a Baba claims to know your future, hide his shoes and ask him if he can tell where they are kept. He wouldn’t know his own future and make money by telling yours,” Ramdev said.

He said the people of the country would continue to be fooled by babas like Ram Rahim if they did not have a scientific mind. “Whether Ram Rahim or Asaram, it is all about character. A saint should behave like a saint if he wants respect,” he said.

Ramdev, who originally belongs to Saidalipur village in Mahendragarh, has been made the brand ambassador for ayurveda and yoga by the Haryana government.