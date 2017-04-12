A black day, we condemn stone pelting: PU student council prez Nishant Kaushal

On a day when protest against the fee hike at Panjab University took a violent turn, HT caught up with PU campus students’s council president, Nishant Kaushal, who condemned stone pelting. He said some unidentified persons resorted to violence and called for alternate non-violent methods of protest.

“We could have sat on hunger strike also. Now, parents have to pay for lawyers’ fees for getting their children released. And on other hand, we are protesting against fee hike,” Kaushal said.



Panjab University campus students’s council president, Nishant Kaushal (HT File)

Tuesday’s violence has forced Kaushal of thinking of resigning from the president’s post.

“We are thinking of resigning from our posts. Neither the authorities are listening to us nor are the students. No solution has been coming out. Today, some students pelted stones. This is not a way of protest. Police resorted to lathi charge. One of our students, Jatin from Anthropology department, is admitted at PGIMER and may need surgery.”

“Violence has weakened our protest against fee hike. Now, we have to protest for dropping charges against students. Stone pelting will attract headlines but will not yield anything.”

“The vice-chancellor was in Delhi today. He has asked us to wait till the hearing in the apex court. It was a black day for us,” he said.

