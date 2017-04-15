A walk in the park? Skoda flaunting thief on the prowl in Chandigarh

A well-dressed man, in his early 20s, alights from a luxury car (a Skoda Rapid) approaches a sweet shop in Sector 46 in the wee hours. An inebriated customer perhaps, you think. Well, wrong. He is actually a thief on the prowl as the owner found out to his shock on the morning of April 12.

MODUS OPERANDI

Uttam Sweets in Sector 46 had the owner of another jewellery shop in the market to keep him company in mourning the loss. On April 10, the thief had targeted Bansal Jewellers.

The modus operandi is simple. Alight from the car, carry a jack to break open the lock, spend some time in the shop and decamp with all that you want.

The fact that the market has functional CCTVs that have recorded the footage does not seem to have acted as deterrent.

“The CCTV footage shows only one individual. The accused alights from a Skoda Rapid and breaks-in into the shops. The footage has been provided to the police,” says Balwinder Singh of Uttam Sweets.

DRY FRUIT, DESI GHEE TAKEN AWAY

In his complaint, Balwinder has listed the stolen items as Rs 40,000, cheque books, 6-kg dry fruit and 6-kg desi ghee. He has put the total loss at around Rs 4.3 lakh.

From the jewellery shop a night before, the miscreant stole Rs 20,000, stones worth Rs 50,000, 400-gm silver jewellery, 8.1-gram gold ring and 8.3-gm gold jewellery, according to owner Rajiv Gupta.

Sources said before targeting the jewellery shop, the accused also attempted to break into another shop in the sector, but was not successful.

ALSO TARGETED ATM, WITH ACCOMPLICES

CCTV footage is also available where the same accused, before targeting the jewellery shop on April 10 night, attempted to break open a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Phase 11, SAS Nagar. The cameras at a nearby temple recorded this attempt.

A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (trespassing) of the IPC at Sector-34 police station.

“The accused has been identified and will be arrested soon,” said Paramjit Kaur, station house officer, Sector-34.