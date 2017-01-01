AAP alleges vendetta as 13 workers booked on attempt to murder charge in Bathinda

As many as 13 workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been booked on attempt to murder charge after they allegedly attacked a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker when he objected to pasting of AAP posters on the gate of his house at Ramgarh Bhunder village under Maur assembly segment on Friday evening.

On a complaint by Mohan Singh, police have booked Sukhdev Singh, Bahadur Singh, Sukhmandar Singh and their 10 unidentified accomplices under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC.

Mohan alleged that the accused were pasting AAP posters at the gate of his house on Friday evening and when he objected, they entered his house and attacked him with sharp weapons. None of the accused has yet been arrested.

Meanwhile, alleging political vendetta, AAP candidate from Maur segment Jagdev Singh Kamalu said a clash took place between two families in the village but none of the AAP workers booked in the case was present there. He said the AAP workers were booked at the behest of Akali Dal leaders.