AAP announces 3 more candidates for Punjab polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its eighth list of three candidates for the Vidhan Sabha elections in Punjab.

From Maur, the party has fielded Jagdev Singh Kamalu, while Dr Sanjeev Gautam will be the party candidate from Anandpur Sahib.

Master Jagseer Singh will contest the elections from Bucho Mandi.

Bains brothers to contest from Ludhiana

After forming an alliance with the AAP, Ludhiana based Bains brothers’ Lok Insaaf Party too announced names of its four candidates.

Simarjeet Bains will be in the fray from Atam Nagar while brother Balwinder Bains will contesting from Ludhiana (South).

Ludhiana municipal councillor Randhir Singh Sibia has been allotted the Ludhiana (North) ticket while Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, an industrialist, will contesting from Amargarh constituency.