AAP announces last list of 3 candidates for Punjab polls

Updated: Jan 05, 2017 20:55 IST
Hindustan Times
Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich (HT File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced its last list of three candidates for Punjab elections. With this announcement, AAP has completed its ticket distribution process. Party’s Punjab convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich said Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal would contest from Amritsar East, Manish Aggarwal from Amritsar North and Rajinder Kumar will be party candidate from Amritsar Central.

The AAP is contesting 112 seats in its first assembly polls in Punjab in alliance with the Lok Insaaf Party of Bains brothers which will fight on five seats.

