AAP-Congress personal barbs fly thick and fast ahead of Punjab polls

Even before the assembly elections have been announced in the state, poll fever seems to have shot up with political leaders launching personal attacks at one another in a free for all mud-slinging match.

It all began with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal taking a dig at state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh for “being drunk after 6pm” while addressing a press conference in Amritsar on Friday. While listing out the qualities of a possible AAP chief minister for Punjab, he said his party’s CM will be available to people even after 6pm unlike Amarinder.

Springing to Captain’s defence on Friday, his party colleague Manpreet Singh Badal castigated Kejriwal for the “personal attack” and said the Congress chief had not been taking alcohol for the past three years.

Terming Kejriwal’s statements as “ranting of a mad man”, Manpreet said Kejriwal’s only agenda was to “seize power in the state by hook or crook, in order to realise his personal ambitions.”

Manpreet also did not spare AAP candidate from Majithia, Himmat Singh Shergill, in whose presence Kejriwal had spoken about Amarinder. “He (Shergill) should be ashamed of allowing Kejriwal to make such false and baseless allegations against Amarinder in his presence. Amarinder had helped Shergill and his family in their hour of personal crisis, which he seemed to have conveniently forgotten after joining AAP,” he said.

However, the matter was not allowed to rest there. Within hours of Manpreet’s statement, AAP convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich attacked Captain afresh taking the offensive to a new low. Waraich said Manpreet had issued a ‘character certificate’ to Amarinder Singh who was a “discredited leader and disloyal husband.”

Attacking Captain for his “infamous coterie,” Waraich said, “He himself was never accessible to public and lived a luxurious life, whether in power or in opposition.”

The AAP leader alleged that credentials of Manpreet too are not above board. “Character of such leaders would not change overnight,” he added.