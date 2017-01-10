AAP demands Punjab DGP’s transfer

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday demanded “immediate transfer” of Punjab director general of police (DGP) Suresh Arora.

In a letter sent to the election commission (EC), AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich accused the state’s top cop of “complicity with deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to promote his political interests”.

Alleging the DGP had sent a panel of “biased” officers to the EC, Waraich stated his transfer was must to ensure free and fair assembly polls. The AAP also demanded withdrawal of security provided to political office-bearers of the ruling alliance.