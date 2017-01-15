AAP fields former Akali leader from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday fielded former Akali leader Upkar Singh Sandhu as its candidate for February 4 Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Sandhu (63) joined AAP on Saturday after remaining in the Congress for three months and was soon declared the party’s candidate to contest the upcoming Amritsar bypoll.

He is a former Amritsar district president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and also a former chairman of Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA), a party release issued here said.

Sandhu had resigned from the primary membership of the SAD and had also quit from the posts in the party as well as chairmanship of PEDA in October 2015 in protest against sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib.

BJP has fielded Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina while Congress has given ticket to Gurjit Singh Aujla for the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypolls.

The by-election to Amritsar Lok Sabha seat will be held on February 4, along with assembly polls in the state.