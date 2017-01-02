AAP holds Inquilab rally in Barnala; dares Amarinder, Sukhbir to contest from Jalalabad

The Inquilab rally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held here in Pharwahi Bazar on Monday pulled huge crowds. AAP Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh and party leader Bhagwant Mann dared Punjab Congress chief to contest from Jalalabad against Mann. The duo also dared deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to declare his candidature from the Jalalabad constituency.

Mann said that he would contest elections from the same seats - Dhuri, Kharar or any other constituency - wherever Sukhbir Singh Badal declares his candidature.

Bhagwant Mann also addressed a rally in Gharachon village in Sangrur where he inaugurated a new bus stand in the village named, ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Bus Stand Gharachon’ and the toilets built from the MP funds worth ₹3.5 lakh.

He said, “My party fielded me from Jalalabad against Sukhbir Badal, but I have heard that he is going to contest from Dhuri and if he goes to Dhuri, I will also contest from that seat.”

Reacting to Supreme Court judgement forbidding political parties from seeking votes on the basis of caste, creed or religion, Sanjay Singh said, “We welcome this judgement. We have never indulged in such politics and we never entice voters to support us on these emotional cards.”

Mann said, “SAD has not held any rally after demonetisation as now they cannot garner crowds by distributing old notes.”

Regarding a video that went viral on social media depicting Mann eating meals in a drunkard condition, Mann said, “Whatever you say, I was eating at least chapatis, not sand, buses, roads or drugs as Badals are doing.”

Singh said, “Poora desh do gappion se preshan hai. Centre mein Narendra Modi hein aur Punjab mein Sukhbir Singh Badal.”

“SAD and Ccongress leaders claim that people come to listen to my witty jokes and sarcasm. My nature was the same in Sangur also in 2014-elections. I had not sung ghazals there, where I won against Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.”

“Sukhbir Badal claims that he would hold meetings on Mars planet, after elections he would certainly go there as he would have no place in Punjab after results,” said Singh.

“In Delhi, BJP all MLAs can go on scooter. After elections in Punjab, SAD will not need even a scooter,” said Singh.

AAP Barnala candidate Meet Hayer said, “Congress candidate is from Chandigarh and SAD nominee belongs to Sangrur. I belong to Barnala only. I know and can feel the problems of the area even on street level.”

“We will form a special investigation team to check the contracts awarded for toll plazas across the state. As in other countries, toll roads should be an option route, people cannot be forced to use same road by paying charges especially when the government collects road tax in advance,” said Mann.

The Inquilab rally of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held Barnala on Monday (HT Photo)

Both praise police

Sanjay Singh and Mann both liberally praised Punjab police repeatedly. Singh said, “In Delhi, we often say that Yeh ander ki baat hai, police hamaare sath hai, the same is the condition in Punjab also.”

“The state police have been under constant pressure, they will take revenge against the Akali leaders,” said Singh.

Mann said, “As per the protocol, cops always salute me and I always reciprocate it with a similar salute in response. Once I was busy on phone and my driver told me that a cop had saluted you. Then I asked him to stop the vehicle and I went to the cop to feel sorry and salute him.”

Singh said that after formation, the AAP government in Punjab would pay overtime to police personnel and cops would not be required to stay on roads for hours for VIP duty.