AAP leader’s brother robbed of Rs1.2 lakh

Unidentified persons allegedly stole a bag containing Rs 1.20 lakh from a car in Avtar Nagar here on Thursday. The miscreants broke the windowpane of the car fled with the bag containing the cash.

Complainant Ravinder Pal Singh is brother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Babu Neelkanth.

“In the morning, I had parked my Innova car near my Neelkanth marble showroom. I went inside my office and when I returned in the afternoon, I found that someone had broken the windowpane of my car and the bag containing Rs 1.20 lakh cash was missing,” Ravinder said in his complaint.

Police said a case has been registered against unknown persons under Section 379 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).