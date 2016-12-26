AAP may field Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh against Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may field its Delhi legislator Jarnail Singh, an anti-Sikh riots activist, against Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi in the upcoming state assembly polls.

The announcement is likely to be made by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a couple of days at a rally at Lambi. “The rally should take place in a couple of days. Currently, the Akalis (Akali Dal) are creating hurdles to ensure that the rally does not take place,” a senior party leader said.

The 43-year-old former scribe was sacked from the organisation for allegedly hurling a shoe at the then home minister P Chidambaram over the anti-Sikh riots issue.

Singh, who is AAP legislator from Rajouri Garden, had also unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from West Delhi on the party ticket.

Early this year, the party elevated Singh as co-in-charge of Punjab and its spokesperson in the state. When contacted Singh said he was ready to take “any challenge” that the party asks him to take up. “If the party asks me, I am ready to fight elections against Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi,” he replied to a media query.

The party has already fielded prominent leaders like its Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann from Jalalabad, a seat represented by deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal; and Himmat Singh Shergill against revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia.