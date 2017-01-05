 AAP placates ‘rebel’ leader singer Jassi Jasraj | punjab$regional-takes | Hindustan Times
AAP placates ‘rebel’ leader singer Jassi Jasraj

punjab Updated: Jan 05, 2017 23:16 IST
Hindustan Times
Jassi Jasraj with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (HT Photo)

In a bid to placate ‘rebel’ leader singer Jassi Jasraj, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday appointed him as the vice-president of state wing and general secretary of the campaign committee. He is also given the responsibility of spokesperson of party.

Jassi contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Bathinda constituency in 2014. Due to some differences with the party leadership, he went inactive a few months back and had been been openly speaking against AAP leaders.

On Wednesday, Jassi met Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh and expressed his desire to work for the party in the state again. Welcoming Jassi’s comeback, Kejriwal said that he had always been an asset for the party.

