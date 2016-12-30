AAP poaches on Punjab Front, inducts Dharamivra Gandhi’s aide Mohanjit Kaur Tiwana into the party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) poached on its breakaway outfit Punjab Front, headed by its suspended MP Dharamivra Gandhi, by inducting his aide and front’s Patiala rural candidate Prof Mohanjit Kaur Tiwana into the party on Friday.

Tiwana, who supported Gandhi during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and backed him during his anti-Kejriwal tirade, joined AAP in the presence of party’s state in-charge Sanjay Singh at her residence here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay said the move should not be seen as an attempt to break anyone’s front and AAP had no ill-feelings against Gandhi.

“Tiwana was always our dedicated solider. She came back to strengthen us ahead of the Punjab assembly polls,” he added.

Asked whether the party was also trying to woo other candidates of the Punjab Front, he admitted that efforts were on to convince others who believe that their candidature would divide the votes and end up benefiting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Congress.

WILL BE MORE CAUTIOUS: GANDHI

Reacting to Tiwana’s exit, Gandhi said, “It may be AAP’s attempt to break our front. We will be more cautious while selecting our candidates for the next list which will be announced shortly.”

