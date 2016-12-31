AAP rebel, former Indian hockey captain Rajbir Kaur, joins SAD

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Jalandhar Cantonment, the group of disgruntled volunteers led by former Indian women’s hockey captain Rajbir Kaur joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Amritsar on Saturday. Two other AAP volunteers Dr Jasvir Kaur Gill and party’s former NRI sabha chairman Jasvir Shergill also joined the Akali Dal in the presence of its chief Sukhbir Badal.

Jalandhar Cantonment candidate of the SAD, Sarabjit Makkar, has pursued Kaur, also known as the ‘Golden Girl’, to join the Akali Dal. “The formal joining will be held in Jalandhar on January 2,” she said.

Rajbir, who had joined AAP in June this year, was upset as the ticket from cantonment was allotted to youth leader HS Walia. “After I joined the AAP, my PPS officer husband lost his job as his services were not extended, but the AAP people didn’t care for us. They are cheaters who used our names to garner votes,” said the Arjuna awardee. Sources said Sukhbir has ensured Rajbir to “resolve” the case of her husband.

Dr Jasvir Kaur Gill and AAP’s former NRI sabha chief Jasvir Shergill, who also joined the SAD, was also a claimant for the ticket. After ticket was given to Walia, other claimants, including Kaur, Gill and Shergill, journalist Major Singh, rebelled against the move.