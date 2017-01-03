 To battle Badal, AAP’s Jarnail gets Delhi vote deleted, applies for one in Punjab | punjab$top | Hindustan Times
To battle Badal, AAP’s Jarnail gets Delhi vote deleted, applies for one in Punjab

punjab Updated: Jan 03, 2017
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Jarnail Singh, AAP MLA from Delhi’s Rajouri segment (HT File Photo)

Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, now announced as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate against Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi segment, has got his vote deleted from the national capital to get registered in Punjab instead and be eligible for the state assembly polls.

Jarnail, MLA from Delhi’s Rajouri segment, said he has applied for a vote in Muktsar. “The legal aspects are being taken care of by the party,” he added, when asked if he had informed the Delhi Vidhan Sabha speaker about the vote deletion.

As for his fate as a legislator in Delhi now, another AAP MLA, Dinesh Mohania, termed it a “non-issue”. “As per the Representation of People Act, there has always been a six-month period in such a situation for any elected representative,” Mohaniya told HT over phone.

<