AAP’s Sukhpal Khaira questions clean chit to Amarinder Singh

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sukhpal Singh Khaira has urged the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court to take a suo motu cognisance of the clean chit given to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the Ludhiana city centre scam case.

He urged the chief justice to shift the case to a court outside Punjab as Amarinder, being the CM,is heading the criminal law machinery in the state. “I appeal to the Ludhiana court not to accept the closure report keeping as all investigating agencies in the state are controlled by Amarinder.”

“Both the Badals and Amarinder have made a mockery of the police, probe agencies and judicial system in the state. The clean chit has proved the secret understanding between Amarinder and the Badals,” alleged Khaira.

Meanwhile, Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains said he would move the high court against the clean chit given to Amarinder. “I will urge the HC for the recovery Rs1,100 crore of the award announced by the arbitrator appointed by SC for Today Homes from the Badals and Amarinder.”