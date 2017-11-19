AAP’s Sukhpal Khaira slams Sukhbir for seeking his resignation, tells him to consult Badal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sukhpal Khaira on Sunday accused Shirmani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal of overstepping his jurisdiction “in pure hatred” to demand his resignation from the post of leader of Opposition in state assembly.

In a statement, Khaira, who is MLA from Bholath, asked Sukhbir to first discuss his resignation demand with his father, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, who thinks that mere summoning by a court of law is no indictment or offence for someone to step down.

The AAP leader, while releasing a video clip of Badal in this regard, hit out at Sukhbir for indulging in gross double standards, besides ignoring his father’s advice.

Khaira reminded the SAD chief that when his father took oath as chief minister in 2007, he was on bail, besides being chargesheeted in a case, then pending in a Mohali court.

“If Badal could take oath as CM, how does Sukhbir justify his demand for my resignation on mere summoning?” he asked.

Khaira also challenged Sukhbir to have a public debate with him on the issue of ethics and morality in politics.