AAP’s Sukhpal Khaira turns reporter, uploads video from Punjab assembly, suspended for budget session

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira was suspended from the Punjab assembly for the rest of the budget session after he uploaded a four-minute video of the ruckus in the House after the Akalis disrupted proceedings over farm debt waiver.

Speaker Rana KP Singh ordered marshals to seize Khaira’s mobile phone and named him twice, which means he was suspended for the session.

“The Punjab assembly has been reduced to worse than a pendu (village) panchayat by the Akalis and the Congress. Here is a live coverage of the drama in the House. Take a look,” he said in Punjabi when the assembly was adjourned within an hour of meeting.

“You can see Aam Aadmi Party sitting silently on benches, while Akali and Congress MLAs are arguing sitting on the floor. What did the Akalis do for farmers during their 10-year rule?” he said.

Watch the video here:

Akalis, AAP trying to outdo each other: Capt

As question hour began, the Akali MLAs were on their feet raising slogans against the Congress for failing to keep its poll promises. Akali MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi and Inderbir Bolaria of the Congress exchanged fisticuffs.

Parliamentary affairs and health minister Brahm Mohindra (Congress) asked the Speaker to rein in the Akali MLAs.

“It’s a fight for grabbing headlines/opposition space between AAP/Akalis, trying to outdo each other wasting precious time of the House,” chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted.

“Akali legislators in their desperate bid for political survival are violating all legislative norms. Let them explain what they did in 10yrs,” he said.

The Congress MLAs, including Amarinder, stayed put when the House was adjourned for half an hour.

Ajaib Singh Bhatti is deputy speaker

Before the din, the legislators unanimously elected Malout Congress MLA Ajaib Singh Bhatti as the deputy Speaker of the 15th Vidhan Sabha.

“I congratulate Ajaib Singh Bhatti ji for assuming charge as deputy Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha today,” Amarinder tweeted.