Abandoned by NRI husbands, 5 women meet AAP MP Mann to seek their deportation

Five women who have reportedly been abandoned by their NRI husbands after marriage approached Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president, Bhagwant Mann, here, on Saturday, to take up their case with the Centre.

They have alleged that their husbands are no longer willing to continue with their marriages.

On Saturday, Kirandeep Kaur, 29, from Moga; Satwinder Kaur, 38, from Ludhiana, Palwinder Kaur, 29, from Karnal, Haryana; Seema, 31, from Jagraon, and another woman who does not want to be identified, met the Sangrur MP and demanded that their husbands should be deported to India.

They alleged that their husbands have abandoned them and that they are being “tortured” by their in-laws.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Palwinder Kaur said, “I was married to Shinder Singh in 2016. Initially, he demanded ₹3 lakh from my family, which they paid. But he placed another demand of ₹8 lakh at my younger sister’s wedding. In 2017, he left for Bahrain. Now he has abandoned me and is seeking divorce.”

Similarly, Seema was married to Lakhvir Singh in 2012. A year later, she gave birth to a daughter. However, Lakhvir did not return after he left for Kuwait in 2015. “My husband told me that he is no longer interested in the relationship. He added that Indian laws can’t force him to keep me with him and that it is futile on my part to approach courts,” said Seema.

In 2014, Kirandeep was married to Pritpal. Following this, he left for Hong Kong and has since not contacted his wife, even though he regularly speaks to his parents. “Even my in-laws don’t allow me to contact him,” she said.

Before her marriage in 2009, Satwinder was working as a lecturer. She wants to live with her husband, Arvinderpal Singh, but he is living in Ukraine and has not visited India for years.

“If the ministry of external affairs approaches these countries, our husbands can be deported,” she said.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mann said he will seek a meeting with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and discuss the matter. “I will also try to arrange a meeting between Swaraj and the complainants. There are around 35 women who are seeking justice and are being harassed by their husbands who have are settled abroad,” Mann said.

Earlier, these women had also reportedly approached director general of police, Suresh Arora, and former Union minister of state for foreign affairs, Preneet Kaur, but to no avail.