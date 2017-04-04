Absence of toilet at tourist office in Ludhiana leaves visitors harried

Ever since Punjab heritage and tourism promotion board (PHTPB) inaugurated its local tourist office in the historical clock tower building at Chaura bazaar, it has been lacking the basic facility of a toilet, much to the inconvenience of visitors who are forced to scout for the same in the overcrowded market around.

Inaugurated in December 2011, its visitor book has ever since been full of infinite feedbacks by visitors, suggesting the authorities to come up with the toilet facility, but to no avail.

The front office staff of different hotels and guest houses in the vicinity also underlined that they keep receiving the same feedback regarding the tourist office from many of their guests.

“Once or twice in a month, guests who visit the local tourist office complain about having a hard time finding a toilet in the market due to the absence of the same in the tourist office. This is whimsical and we feel sorry for them,” said Amandeep Singh, a front desk employee at a hotel located on Ferozepur road.

When contacted, district tourist officer Pawandeep Singh said he was aware about the concern but since clock tower is a historical building, as per the guidelines of the municipal corporation (MC), they cannot make any changes or additions to it.

He added, “It’s not that tourists or visitors have to search for a toilet in the surroundings as the MC regularly stations mobile toilets right behind the clock tower. But I agree that when it’s not there, it becomes quite embarrassing for us to ask the visitors to find this basic facility in the nearby market. We can suggest the higher officials to get a toilet built close to the clock tower for the tourist office visitors.”

The office also lacks facility of hotel booking or currency exchange, which has also been suggested by several tourists.

Tracing the office is also difficult in the absence of any direction boards.