Accident outside Mohali hospital: School teacher dies of head injury

Inderjeet Singh’s world came crashing down when he heard the news of his 36-year-old daughter’s death.

Satinder Kaur, a resident of Sector 71, was hit by an SUV on November 6 and never regained consciousness. She succumbed to her head injury on Thursday.

Inderjeet, 60, who is deputy secretary, revenue, with Punjab government, was all set to retire this month-end. Now he has the added responsibility of taking care of his 11-year-old grandson, who is left without his mother.

“My wife had died in November 2010. My daughter was staying with me after she separated from her husband. I never knew I was seeing my daughter for the last time that day when she went to buy medicines,” he told HT.

Satinder worked as a teacher at New Public School, Sector 18, Chandigarh. She was riding a two-wheeler with her son Damanjit sitting behind her when the vehicle was hit by a Mahindra XUV 500 near Ivy Hospital in Sector 71.

Satinder lost her balance and fell on the road, sustaining a head injury. She along with her son was rushed to hospital, but she never recovered. Damanjit, meanwhile, has been discharged.

On Inderjeet’s complaint, police have registered a case against the woman who was driving the XUV 500. Harpreet Kaur, also of Sector 71, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).