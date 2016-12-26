 Activists pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh on his 117th birth anniversary | punjab$amritsar | Hindustan Times
Activists pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh on his 117th birth anniversary

punjab Updated: Dec 26, 2016 16:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Members of All India anti-terrorist organisation paying tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

The All India anti-terrorist organisation on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh on the eve of his birth anniversary on Monday.

The organisation remembered the freedom fighter and paid homage near his statute outside Hall Gate, Amritsar. The people discussed about the life, struggles and sacrifices of the freedom fighter.

Addressing a gathering at Mahinder Singh Sandhu, senior vice-president of the organisation said, “Udham Singh lived an exemplary live. The city is proud of him. He played a huge role in inspiring young minds at the time of the freedom struggle.”

“Today, most of the leaders are running after their vote banks. Instead, they should work for the betterment of the country and the sacrifices of the freedom fighters like Udham Singh should never be forgotten.”

