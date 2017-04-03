Adani calls on Capt Amarinder, wants to invest in Punjab

Gujarat-based Adani group’s president and chairman Pranav V Adani met Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday to discuss possible areas of investment in Punjab.

The group, which has grain silos and a solar power plant in Punjab, also supplies coal for its thermal plants. It has shown its interest in scaling up operations in the state, including coal trading, city gas distribution (CNG and pipeline network), power transmission and water purification. Adani told Amarinder that the group’s businesses also include real estate, defence, aerospace and manufacture of drones.

The CM invited the group to share a detailed brief on possible areas of cooperation saying diverse business interests of Adanis could help give much-needed boost to state’s development agenda.

Amarinder also pointed out that his government was in the process of bringing a new industrial policy to make the industrial environment even more amenable to investments by major industrial and business groups.

Besides being the largest power generator (coal-based, solar and wind) in India, the group also has the largest power transmission network in the country. Adani Green Energy Ltd had in 2016 commissioned Punjab’s largest solar power plant of 100MW in Bathinda with an investment of Rs 640 crore. In addition, Adani Agri logistics Ltd has 2 lakh-MT capacity of grain silo for FCI at Moga and another is under implementation.