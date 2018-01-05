Afraid of losing vision, 80-year-old shoots himself in Chandigarh

Distressed over his weakening eyesight, an 80-year-old retired Punjab government officer shot himself dead with his licensed weapon in Sector 36, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sardara Singh, had retired as chief engineer from the Punjab government. “Sardara shot himself in the neck with his .12 bore double-barrel licensed gun, while he was alone at home. His wife shared that he was depressed due to his weakening vision. No suicide note was found. We have initiated inquest proceedings,” said Deepak Yadav, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (south), Chandigarh.

Cops said Sardara had tried to end his life by consuming a poisonous substance around four months ago, but survived.

Sardara is survived by his wife Gurbax Kaur, two daughters and a son. While his two children live in the US, a daughter lives in Delhi with her husband, an army official.

Gurbax told the police she was away to the laundry man, when Sardara locked himself in a room, before taking the extreme step. On her return, Gurbax knocked the door, but did not get any response. She called on her tenant, who entered the house from the backyard using a ladder, after Sardara failed to respond to repeated door bells.

On entering his room on the first floor, he was shocked to find Sardara dead with his gun lying next to him, Gurbax told the police. She said her husband had been operated upon for his affected vision in both eyes, but doctors had recently informed him that he was losing vision.

The police have sent the body to a hospital, where the postmortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

I should have not left him alone: Gurbax Kaur

Shocked to see her husband lying in a pool of blood, Gurbax broke down. “I should not have left him alone,” she cried. “Had I known of his intentions, I would have asked the maid to stay in the house while I went out,” she rued.

The elderly couple lived on the first floor of their one kanal house in Sector 36. A maid lives in the garage area on the ground floor, while a tenant, who is pursuing MTech, lives in the annexe on the first floor. The prime accommodation on the ground floor is vacant.

Victim tried to end life earlier too: Police

