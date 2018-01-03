After 3 years in confinement, ray of hope for deaf and mute Pakistani boy

There is finally hope for Pakistani boy languishing in the Bal Sudhar Ghar, who is both deaf as well as speech-impaired.

Former Rajya Sabha member and Indian Red Cross Society’s vice-chairman Avinash Rai Khanna has promised to use Red Cross’ Restoring Family Link (RFL) programme to trace his parents in Pakistan.

Taking notice of the Hindustan Times report about the 18-year old boy, who inadvertently entered Indian territory in 2015, who continues to suffer in the confines of a juvenile jail for the lack of political and diplomatic support, Khanna visited the home for the delinquent children in Ram Colony Camp here and met the boy.

He formally applied to the Bal Sudhar Ghar superintendent to get the boy’s photo, something that the officials have been denying to make public citing legal complications, so that it could be circulated to establish the boy’s identity.

Superintendent Naresh Kumar said he will forward the request to Juvenile Justice Board, Gurdaspur, which is hearing the case. “The International Committee of Red Cross has started the RFL component to locate missing people and put them in contact with their kin. I will use this platform to make his the boy is repatriated,” said Khanna.

“I will be approaching external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and will request her to use her offices to trace the boy’s family in Pakistan,” he added.

He said he will also arrange for an expert who is able to communicate with the boy. “We should explore all possible options to identify the boy so that he can be sent home as early as possible,” he said.

The boy in question has already spent three years in confinement, which is the maximum time period a delinquent can be detained. Recently, another deaf and mute Pakistani child has been released from Faridkot Bal Sudhar Ghar.