After eggs, Chandigarh residents hit by hike in onion prices

After the two-fold surge in price of eggs last week, residents of Chandigarh are now facing a hike in the price of onions.

In different parts of the city, onion is being sold between Rs 60 and Rs 70 per kg. Three days back, it was priced at Rs 45 per kg. Balbir Singh, chairperson of vegetable market, Sector 26, Chandigarh, said the hike is temporary. “Only the retailers have hiked the prices. They have done it because the supply of old onions has almost finished and there is a delay in the supply of fresh ones.”

He claimed that wholesalers are selling onions between Rs 45 and Rs 50. “The supply has been hit because the crop has not been loaded in Maharashtra yet,” he said, adding that the price will be normal within 10 days because the fresh crop will be loaded by then and there will be adequate supply in the market.

However, on Sunday, vendors at the vegetable market in Sector 20 were selling onions at Rs 70 per kg, claiming that it was the fresh crop.