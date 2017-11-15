After HC orders, farmers cancel plan to block Jalandhar-Phagwara highway

Farmers unions, which were planning a protest, have decided to not block National Highway-1 in Phagwara on Wednesday.

This move comes after strict directions were issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court to Jalandhar and Kapurthala police to prevent farmer unions from blocking the highway on Wednesday.

Over 5,000 farmers led by Doaba Sangharsh Committee along with other farmer unions announced blockade of the highway to demand increase minimum support price of sugarcane crop to Rs 350 per quintal, which is currently Rs 300 per quintal and early procurement of CO 0238 sugarcane, which is usually lifted in January every year.

Heavy police force was deployed along the highway and Phagwara. Following this, farmers decided to gather at grain market in Phagwara to seek permission from local administration for a peaceful protest.

The administration has yet not approved their request.