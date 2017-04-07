As school bus accident claims 4 lives, a mother dies of shock, but her kids escaped unhurt

Three children, including a brother-sister duo, and the driver were killed when a school bus and a pick-up jeep collided near Singhpur village on the Dasuya-Hajipur road, 50 km from Hoshiarpur, on Friday morning. But it claimed another life in a shockingly bizarre turn of events.

A woman died after a heart attack on learning about the accident. Pooja, 30, of Khatikar village near Hajipur, collapsed when told that the bus in which her two children were going to school had met with an accident. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. Her children, however, escaped unhurt.

Ten students were otherwise injured when the potato-laden Mahindra jeep rammed into the bus of Cambridge International School, Dasuya, at 7.45am. The bus was taking the children from Talwara and nearby places to Dasuya. Police said Surabhi Kumar, 7, her brother Anirudh, 4, and another student, Tanish Kumar, 12, besides bus driver Ranjit Singh died on the spot. They were all residents of Talwara, 25 km from Dasuya.