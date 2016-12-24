After Sukhbir, AAP to target Captain Amarinder’s ‘lies’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched ‘Captain Da Dhokha’ campaign to expose what it called Punjab Congress chief’s lies during his tenure as the chief minister from 2002 to 2007.

Addressing the media here, senior AAP leader and its candidate from Dakha HS Phoolka alleged Capt Amarinder Singh had backstabbed lakhs of unemployed youths during his tenure as the CM and is now repeating his fake promises of providing jobs to them.

“Our party had earlier exposed Sukhbir Badal’s lies through ‘Sukhbir Da Gapp, AAP Da Sach’ campaign,” he said, while declaring the AAP will make voters in every constituency aware of “realities” about Captain’s government through a sustained campaign.

Citing a notification issued by the Congress government in 2002, Phoolka said just after taking charge in March that year, Captain held a cabinet meeting in April to ban recruitments in the state.

“The same Captain who is promising a government job to each family was in such a hurry to ban appointments that he could not wait for even a month to issue the ‘Tughlaqi Farman’ in 2002,” he said.

“There were many jobs for which the written and interview rounds had been completed, but these were stayed at the last moment, backstabbing lakhs of job aspirants,” said Phoolka, adding many job aspirants kept waiting for their joining letters, but Captain preferred to implement his “anti-youth policy”.