After thanksgiving lunch in Chandigarh, BJP fails to put up a united front

While Congress is pointing fingers at each other post the defeat in municipal corporation polls, it seems all is not well with the Bharatiya Janata Party also. Even after the spectacular performance of the party in the civic body polls, with BJP-SAD combine winning 21 seats out of 26 elected councillors, the party is not able to put up a united front.

The Member Parliament, Kirron Kher, was absent from the prominent dinner and lunch hosted by the local unit party president Sanjay Tandon. On Wednesday night a dinner was hosted for the media where MP Kirron Kher was not part of the event. The sources in the BJP said the MP was not invited for the dinner.

She also missed out the special lunch hosted for the party workers post the party’s landslide victory in the MC polls on Friday. The massive lunch organised by the local party president Sanjay Tandon in Sector 34 was attended by senior party leaders, including Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana chief minister. The veteran leader-cum-former union minister Harmohan Dhawan was also not present.

On Thursday, Kher invited all the newly-elected councillors at her house in Sector 8 for tea, in which party president was not present. In the evening the party president hosted dinner for the elected councillors, in which again MP was not invited.

On Friday, party president felicitated the newly-appointed BJP councillors. Even though the president says he extended the lunch invitation to party workers, the sources in the BJP said the MP was not extended any individual invite but was part of a bulk message as sent to other party workers and leaders. This is not for the first time that chinks within the BJP have come out in the open. Earlier also the leaders have been avoiding each other and the camps within the party are well known to all.

The senior leaders present during the event were MLA Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta; former MP, Satya Pal Jain; leaders Hans Raj Hans; Banto Kataria, among others.

Khattar while speaking on the occasion said, “It was in 1996 MC elections that BJP had swept the elections and at the same time the party had formed a government in Haryana. In those elections, BJP had managed to win in 15 wards out of 20 wards and now again the party has managed to get a complete majority and Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana, and hence is a moment of pride for Haryana as well.”