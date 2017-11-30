After UGC notice, PEC drops ‘university’ from its name

Days after the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued notice to several institutions for using the suffix ‘university’ despite being deemed universities, PEC University of Technology has decided to switch back to its former name—Punjab Engineering College, which was changed in 2009.

Though the official website of the institute is yet to make the change, PEC director Manoj Arora, said, “As soon as we received the UGC letter, we had changed the name. Now, we are calling it Punjab Engineering College with deemed to be University written in brackets. This is as per our gazette and we have rightly followed the notification of the centre.”

He added, “There are other universities as well, which were issued notices in this regard. We are adhering to what UGC said.”

On November 3, the Supreme Court had directed the UGC to stop deemed-to-be universities from using the word ‘university’. Following this, the UGC wrote to 123 deemed-to-be universities twice between on November 10 and 13, asking them to comply with the SC order within 15 days.

The notice issued by the UGC, on November 13, to PEC had stated, “The institutions are hereby directed to restrain from using the word ‘university’ with its name, failing which necessary action will be initiated in accordance with the UGC (institutions deemed-to-be-universities) Regulations, 2016. Instead, the institution may mention the word ‘Deemed to be University’ within parenthesis.”

The Section 23 of the UGC, 1956, clearly mentions, “No institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act shall be entitled to have the word 'University' associated with its name in any manner whatsoever."

Other universities issued notices

Along with the PEC, 122 other institutions across the country including Lingaya’s University in Faridabad, Maharishi Markandeshwar University in Ambala, Manav Rachna International University in Faridabad, National Brain Research Centre in Gurgaon, National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Sonepat, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala and Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur, have been issued notices.

About PEC

The institute had become a deemed university in 2003 through a MHRD notification and was rechristened as PEC University of Technology in 2009. The PEC has been vying for an IIT status, the proposal for which is pending with the ministry of HRD. It's is one of the premier institutes in the country. The Chandigarh administration has also proved its commitment towards the development of the PEC University of Technology, by approving ₹100 crore, in favour of the varsity’s infrastructural changes, over the next four years such that it can be developed into a model institute.