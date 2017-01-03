Age no bar for contesting elections on BJP ticket, says Punjab unit chief Sampla

In contrast to party’s stand of not fielding candidates aged 75 or above, Punjab BJP president and Union minister Vijay Sampla has said that there is no age limit in the party’s constitution to contest elections.

Talking to mediapersons at Anandpur Sahib on Tuesday, Sampla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “made this rule” to provide the youth an opportunity to contest elections.

He said any person in BJP irrespective of age can contest polls. He said candidates for the assembly elections in Punjab will be announced soon.

Welcoming the Supreme Court ruling barring use of religion and caste for political gains, Sampla, however, said religion and politics were inseparable, though endorsing that politics should not be played over faith.

He slammed Punjab Congress chief Capt Amarinder Singh saying “he has no time to meet the people of his state, but has ample time to meet his friends across the border”.

Sampla launched the second phase of the Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra after paying obeisance at Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

Addressing a gathering at Anandpur Sahib, Sampla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab’s Akali-BJP government had initiated a wave of development, which will continue unhindered. Greeting people on the occasion of 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh , Sampla said the Union government had granted ₹100 crore to celebrate the birth anniversary. He said the Punjab government too had made special arrangements for the devotees planning to visit Takht Patna Sahib.

Punjab industries minister Madan Mohan Mittal,party vice-president Iqbal Singh Lalpura, general secretaries Manjit Singh Rai and Jeevan Gupta, secretaries Vineet Joshi and Vijay Puri,former Nangal municipal council president Rajesh Chaidhary and BJP Kisan Morcha president Jatinder Singh Athwal were also present.