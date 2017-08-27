Air fare to Delhi soars to Rs 26k; only 3 trains from Chandigarh today

With all 36 trains from the city cancelled, air fare to Delhi soared to Rs 26,000 on an Air India evening flight — almost 15 times the normal fare for the one-hour flight. The scenario will remain the same on Sunday as well with the cheapest air ticket to the capital selling at Rs 6,600 on the 7.55am IndiGo flight. On average, the Sunday price for a Chandigarh-Delhi ticket on Sunday will cost anywhere between Rs 17,000 and Rs 18,000.

There are five direct flights between Chandigarh and Delhi and there are fears that a ticket cost could zoom to between Rs 56,000 and Rs 57,000, if passengers book on the spot.

Ambala division railways manager Dinesh Kumar announced on Saturday that all trains playing from Chandigarh railway station or the Ambala railway station will remain cancelled till Monday (August 28), with service to resume only on Tuesday. Later, he modified his statement to say that three trains will operate on Sunday including 12312 Kalka-Howrah, 12006 Kalka Shatabdi (Morning Shatabdi) and 22452 Chandigarh-Mumbai. He also informed that the Chandigarh-Lucknow Express (12232), Unchahar Express (14218) and Hairnath Express (14524) will originate from Ambala railway station. Sources added that the evening Shatabdi may operate on Sunday.

Volvo buses operational; no online booking

Another mode of commuting to Delhi, the Volvo buses were operational, but long queues were seen at the ISBT, Sector 17. People reported problems with online booking system. No buses of Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) or the Haryana Roadways Transport Corporation were functional.