Air quality: Three automated stations in Chandigarh to give 24X7 data

Soon, city residents will get minute-to-minute update of the quality of air they are breathing.

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) is installing three automatic air quality monitoring stations at Sectors 26, 50 and Panjab University. Unlike the present stations, the new ones will be fully automated and give readings round the clock, said CPCC member secretary PJS Dadhwal.

Night temperature falls 4 notches Chandigarh The mercury dipped on Sunday, with the city recording 23.8°C in the day, three notches below both normal and the maximum temperature the previous day. At 10.9°C, the night temperature also saw a drop of four notches.

The weatherman has predicted clear sky during the next three days, with shallow fog in the morning. The day temperature will hover around 24°C and at night it will be around 10°C.

At the five old stations — Sector 17; Institute of Microbial Technology, Sector 39; Industrial Area, PEC varsity, Sector 12; and Kaimbwala village — air quality is monitored manually, on alternate days. The urgency to have automatic meters was felt earlier this month, when smog had engulfed the city.

The air quality had reached “very poor” level, and continued to reman so for weeks. At this level, the polluted air can cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure. When on November 8, the pollution level reached 375 microgram per cubic meter, the data was released a day later and the health advisory was further delayed by another day, by when the quality had started improving.

Experts say the installation of automated monitors will give more accurate and timely readings. It will also help gauge at what time of the day pollution rises and declines.

14 trains delayed

Meanwhile, smog in the region again delayed arrival of 14 trains at the Chandigarh railway station on Sunday. The morning Shatabdi from New Delhi reached 18 minutes late, against its scheduled arrival of 11:05am.

Kalka Mail from Howrah was late by 3 hours, 20 minutes, Barmer-Kalka Express by 2 hours, 8 minutes, and Unchahar Express by 9 hours, 23 minutes. The Lalkuan-Amritsar Express, which arrives at Chandigarh at 9:25 am, was late by an hour and 20 minutes, while the train from Lucknow arrived with a delay of 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Himalayan Queen was late by 3 hours, 50 minutes, and Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express was running behind schedule by 10 hours, 8 minutes. With the airport closed on Sunday, no flight was available.