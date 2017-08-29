Delhi-Chandigarh airfare comes down to Rs 4,000

A day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised the airlines to “keep a check on airfares”, the cost of flight between Chandigarh and Delhi came down to Rs 4,000-5,000 from the Sunday’s fare of Rs 18,000.

After trains plying from Chandigarh were cancelled ahead of the rape verdict against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and buses were also taken off road, all airlines started charging exorbitant fares.

In the past four days, the airfare between Chandigarh and Delhi went up by 15 times the usual price of Rs 2,500-3000. Passengers ended up paying up to Rs 26,000 to travel to Delhi due to non-availability of other modes of transport.

The civil aviation regulator had issued the advisory for sectors with flights connecting cities like Chandigarh, Jammu and Jaipur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, five trains — the three Shatabdis, Kalka-Howrah and Chandigarh-Mumbai Express — resumed services on Monday, although their occupancy remained low.

The other trains will remain cancelled on Tuesday as well, due to the non-availability of rake. Meanwhile, all buses on the Chandigarh-Delhi route were back on road by Sunday evening.