Ajaib Singh Bhatti elected as deputy speaker of Punjab assembly

Congress legislator Ajaib Singh Bhatti was on Friday elected as deputy speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Sngh proposed Bhatti’s name which was seconded by parliamentary affairs minister Brahm Mohindra.

While Bhatti’s election was on, SAD MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking debate on farm loan waiver. They raised slogans against the government.

Amarinder congratulated Bhatti, an MLA from Malout and a Dalit face of the party, for his elevation as the deputy speaker. He said that Bhatti’s long administrative and political experience would further enhance the glory of the august chair.

He said that politics was in Bhatti’s blood, as he inherited it from his father late Arjan Singh, who contested assembly election from the erstwhile combined constituency Nihal Singh Wala in 1957.

Amarinder said he was confident that Bhatti would add to the prestige of the office of deputy speaker.

Bhatti, a third time MLA, has won the last three polls in a row, twice from Bhucho seat in 2007 and 2012, and Malout in 2017.

The chief minister mentioned that Bhatti’s career was quite diversified, as he started his professional journey as a teacher in rural areas of Bathinda besides working as a block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) for nearly a year.

He joined Punjab Civil Services (executive branch) in 1984 and served in various magisterial and civilian assignments in different parts of the state. Bhatti resigned as additional secretary, education, in 2007 to contest from Bhucho.

Ministers Braham Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal and Navjot Singh Sidhu escorted Bhatti and installed him in the deputy speaker’s chair, next to the seat of leader of the opposition HS Phoolka of the AAP.