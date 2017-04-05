 Ajay Vir Jakhar to take over as Punjab farmer commission chairman | punjab | Hindustan Times
Ajay Vir Jakhar to take over as Punjab farmer commission chairman

Ajay Vir Jakhar

Ajay Vir Jakhar(Photo: Twitter)

Ajay Vir Jakhar, 49, grandson of the late veteran Congressman Balram Jakhar and son of former state minister Sajjan Kumar Jakhar, will take over as chairman of the Punjab State Farmers Commission on Thursday. He will succeed GS Kalkat, who had resigned immediately after the Congress government took over on March 14.

 Ajay Vir is into citrus cultivation at the family’s native Maujgarh village near Abohar — from where his uncle Sunil Jakhar was MLA thrice — in Fazilka district. He is chairman of the non-government organisation (NGO) Bharat Krishak Samaj formed in 1955 by Balram Jakhar, and also leads a magazine, Farmers’ Forum. 

