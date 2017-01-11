Akali Dal slams Rahul Gandhi for seeing Congress symbol in Guru Nanak’s hand

Slamming Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for “seeing” the Congress party symbol ‘hand’ in the hand of Guru Nanak, Punjab’s ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday described the analogy as “shocking in the extreme”.

Former Union minister and senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa lamented that Rahul “chose to compare the killer hand of the Congress party and the holiest image of Guru Nanak Dev’s hand of benevolence” in his speech at a Congress convention at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Rahul had said, “The Congress symbol is in Lord Shiva’s picture. The gods in every religion are showing the Congress symbol... When I see the image of Guru Nanak Dev ji, I see the Congress symbol, ‘hand’, in his hand.”

Calling upon Congress leaders, including state unit chief Capt Amarinder Singh to “express their strongest disapproval of Rahul Gandhi’s sacrilegious statement”, Dhindsa said: “This is the most horrendous comparison which no one in his senses would ever dare to draw.”