Akali MLA Deep Malhotra’s properties to be sold to recover Rs 30 crore excise on liquor

The excise and taxation department has initiated the process of selling properties of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Faridkot Deep Malhotra and his associates as they have failed to deposit excise fee to run liquor vends.

This has come as a double blow for the sitting MLA as the Akali Dal has given ticket to Parambans Singh ‘Bunty’ Romana from Faridkot to contest upcoming polls. The excise department has to recover Rs 30 crore from Malhotra and his associates for running liquor shops in Patiala, Sangrur, Moga and Fathegarh Sahib districts.

The department has so far identified three prime properties in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, hotel in Pitampura and a bungalow in North Avenue.

“Following the orders of the excise and taxation commissioner, red entry has been made in the revenue records in Punjab and a letter has been written to Delhi government to do the needful. After this, the attachment process will be initiated and the properties will be auctioned,” said an excise and taxation officer. Excise and taxation commissioner Varun Roojam could not be contacted as he was off to Delhi for a meeting.

Earlier, the excise department had directed the banks to freeze Malhotra’s bank accounts, but later withdrew the orders. Malhotra could not be contacted for comments.

The excise department has already fined Malhotra for running his own liquor distillery in violation of rules.

Last month, the department had auctioned properties of the Ferozepur liquor contractor for not paying excise fee.