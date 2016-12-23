Akalis twisted my statement: Captain Amarinder

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday accused the Badals of deliberately twisting his statement on review of all decisions taken by them in the past three months before the polls, making it clear that no government appointments would be subjected to any scrutiny.

Pointing out that he was committed to providing one job per family, Amarinder said no government employee would be deprived of his job. Rather, he promised regularisation of all contractual appointments, with related perks and facilities.

“I am only concerned about the political appointments that the Badals are hastily making to promote the interests of their own people,” he said, while adding that his target were the decisions which were blatantly politically motivated and sought to rehabilitate the disgruntled elements in the ruling SAD-BJP combine at the cost of the common people of the state.