All love lost between Trinamool, AAP; Jagmeet releases party’s first list, lashes out at Kejri

With all love lost between Punjab Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Jagmeet Singh Brar and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former on Thursday lashed out at AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while releasing his party’s first list of candidates.

“We patiently tried till the last minute for an alliance to happen, but it is unfortunate that Kejriwal deserted Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee buckling under the pressure of Modi’s vindictive attacks. The AAP has abandoned a common platform for short-term gains.”

He said in backing out of a pre-poll alliance talks with the Trinamool, Kejriwal had done an immature self goal. Brar also countered Kejriwal’s statement where he had said that there had not been any talks between the AAP and Trinamool and said: “For a leader of his stature to make false statements is unfortunate and uncalled for. I will not open a Pandora’s box for Kejriwal by sharing details of our discussions with the AAP because we believe in political civility, but I ask him to watch Sanjay Singh’s speech and press statement of December 22 from Sanaur, I suggest AAP leaders should match their stories before making such statements.”

Party sources have confirmed that a team of central election observers from the Trinamool has been appointed under the supervision of national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy and Mamata will campaign for Trinamool candidates in Punjab.

Trinamool first list out

The Punjab unit of the Trinamool released its first list of candidates for the February 4 polls in the state. Former cabinet minister Dr Harbans Lal will contest from Fatehgarh Sahib, Begum Parveen Nusrat from Malerkotla, former MLA Vijay Sathi from Moga, Prof Manpreet Kaur Brar Rajeana from Baghapurana and Giriraj Rajora from Balluana reserved.